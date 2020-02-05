e-paper
Always wanted a gaming MacBook by Apple? This is as close as you can get

Always wanted a gaming MacBook by Apple? This is as close as you can get

While MacBook users already have Apple Arcade, they can now also use NVIDIA GeForce Now to play nearly all the high-end PC games, something that was not possible before

Feb 05, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nvidia Geforce Now
Nvidia Geforce Now(Nvidia)
         

Video game streaming is on the rise and with Google and Apple entering the market with their Stadia and Arcade platforms, the battle is even more aggressive. NVIDIA, a PC component maker, is although late to the party with its NVIDIA GeForce Now, seems all set to give several cloud gaming platforms a run for their money.

Although it’s just another option to explore for gamers, the Apple MacBook users might be the most excited with NVIDIA’s cloud gaming platform. While they already have Apple Arcade, they can now also use NVIDIA GeForce Now to play nearly all the high-end PC games, something that was not possible before. Rumours on the web already hint that Apple is working on a gaming laptop but thanks to NVIDIA GeForce Now, this is as close as it can get.

“That Mac, which for years has seen fewer games published for it or lost compatibility, can now play the latest games. Your rig doesn’t have to move from room to room to game on the largest screen in your house — your TV,” said NVIDIA in the blog post.

For those unaware, NVIDIA’s GeForce Now was introduced at CES 2017 and has been in beta ever since. The company today (February 5) announced the platform out of the beta phase. The cloud gaming platform makes use of the company’s own GeForce processor that supports ray tracing.

“It’s powered by our world-class GPU architecture and uses our Game Ready Drivers for the best performance. And, because these are real PC games, GeForce NOW gives you the precision of keyboard and mouse gaming, as well as optimizations for game controllers,” adds the firm in its blog post.

Besides Apple MacBook, NVIDIA GeForce Cloud also supports Windows PCs, SHIELD and Android as well. Since it is an open source platform, gamers can not just continue playing the games they already have but also play titles from the library created by other gamers.

NVIDIA GeForce Now comes in two tiers: Free and Founders, which costs $4.99 for a year. While the free version gets you ‘standard’ access with 1 hour session length, the Founders edition gives users ‘priority’ access with extended session length, RTX on and free 90-day introductory period.

tech