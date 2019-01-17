Nvidia’s Machine Learning-based Tesla T4 GPUs now available in India via Google Cloud beta

Nvidia’s Artificial Intelligence-focused Tesla T4 GPUs have become available in India for the first time. The GPUs are available through Google Cloud Platform which is currently available in beta. Nvidia is also rolling out its new GPUs to Brazil, Japan and Singapore.

Nvidia’s Tesla T4 GPUs are capable of handling cloud workloads and intensive deep learning training and inference, AI, and machine learning along with data analytics.

The new GPUs are based on the company’s new Turing architecture and come with Turing Tensor Cores and new RT Cores. Each T4 features about 16GB of GPU memory which can deliver 260 TOPS of computing performance.

“The T4 joins our NVIDIA K80, P4, P100, and V100 GPU offerings, providing customers with a wide selection of hardware-accelerated compute options,” said Chris Kleban, Product Manager at Google Cloud in a blog post.

“The T4 is the best GPU in our product portfolio for running inference workloads. Its high-performance characteristics for FP16, INT8, and INT4 allow you to run high-scale inference with flexible accuracy/performance tradeoffs that are not available on any other accelerator,” he added.

