Official YouTube app arrives on Fire TV months after Google, Amazon called a truce

Months after Amazon and Google agreed to allow each others’ streaming apps to work on their platforms, the official YouTube app has arrived on Amazon’s Fire TV. Google has also enabled Chromecast support for Amazon’s Prime Video. To use Chromecast on Prime Video, users need to download the latest Prime Video version from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

The official YouTube app can be found under “Your Apps and Channels” row. Amazon said that the app also comes with some advanced features. For instance, Alexa voice controls now help users find, launch and control content. This essentially means users can pause, play, rewind and fast-forward using voice commands.

The official YouTube app on Fire TV now also supports videos 4K HDR at 60 fps on supported TVs and streaming media players. Going forward, the new YouTube app will be the default YouTube app on Fire TV, instead of users opening a web version of the app on Mozilla or another browser.

Back in 2017, Google had removed the YouTube app from Amazon devices after Amazon stopped selling Chromecast on its e-commerce platform. Google also did not offer Chromecast support for Prime Video like it does with Netflix and other OTT platforms. The two companies, however, reached an agreement earlier this year.

