‘Ok Google, Hindi bolo’, Google Assistant gets more optimised for Indian languages

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:34 IST

Google at its ‘Google for India’ event announced a big update for Assistant users in the country. Users can now make Assistant to talk in Hindi by just asking “Ok Google, Hindi bolo’ or “Talk to me in Hindi.” Users can also give the same command for more Indian languages such as Gujarat, Telugu, Urdu, Bengali and Kannada.

Google also announced that users can now watch the news in Hindi on Assistant. Users need to ask Assistant “Ok Google, Hindi news.”

Google is also working to provide Assistant through phone call. The company has partnered with Vodafone-Idea to offer the latest feature. Google is testing Assistant via phone call in Lucknow and Kanpur. Users can call at 000-800-9191-000 to connect with Assistant.

Google’s Bolo app has also been updated with support Bangla, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu languages.

The biggest feature announced at the ‘Google for India’ event is the interpreter mode. The latest feature helps deliver real-time translation between two people speaking Hindi and English.

Google said it is also working on voice commands for actions like ordering a pizza from Domino’s, book a ride with Ola Cabs or check balance in your bank account.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 12:13 IST