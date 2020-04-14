e-paper
Ola Emergency launched in Gurugram for essential medical trips

After launching in Bengaluru last week, Ola has started its Emergency operations in Gurugram for people to book cabs to and from hospitals

Apr 14, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
After launching in Bengaluru last week, Ola has launched its Ola Emergency in Gurugram now. Designated only for medical trips to and from hospitals, Ola has rolled out this service in Vizag, Bhubaneshwar, Nashik and Varanasi as well.
(Hindustan Times)
         

After launching in Bengaluru last week, Ola has launched its Ola Emergency in Gurugram now. Designated only for medical trips to and from hospitals, Ola has rolled out this service in Vizag, Bhubaneshwar, Nashik and Varanasi as well. The cab-hailing service plans to launch this service in more cities soon.

Ola has collaborated with the government of Haryana for service in Gurugram.

Ola Emergency is only for medical trips which are not related to Covid-19 and do not require an ambulance. The company has said that over a 100 hospitals have been identified and mapped into the Ola app.

Ola has also said that the cabs involved in ‘Ola Emergency’ will be equipped with masks and sanitisers and operated by specially trained drivers.

“Trips to hospitals for medical urgencies are unavoidable, even in the current times. With Ola Emergency, we are able to facilitate trips to and from hospitals across the city through the Ola app. We are grateful to the Haryana Government for the opportunity to collaborate in serving the citizens,” Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson and Head of Communications, Ola, said in a press statement.

How do you book a cab under Ola Emergency?

- Ola will be adding a new category in the app - Ola Emergency.

- Customers need to get on the app and select this category.

- Post that, customers will need to enter a drop location from a list of available hospitals.

- Ola has mapped more than a 100 hospitals on its map to ensure that the service is used only to go from homes to hospitals and hospitals to homes.

- The service will be available 24×7.

The Ola Emergency is for health services such as dialysis, chemotherapy, scheduled check-ups and physical injuries etc. If you or the patient needs emergency support or any other form of support that only an ambulance can give, do not book Ola Emergency.

Customers will be charged a nominal fare, according to the rate card to compensate driver-partners for their services.

