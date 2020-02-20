e-paper
Ola syncs emergency button to police control room in Bengaluru

The integration will enable rider’s information to be shared with the police, along with details such as the car model, driver name and the geographic coordinates of the vehicle.

tech Updated: Feb 20, 2020 16:43 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Bengaluru
Ola Cabs has soared from fledgling Internet startup to the leader of India's smartphone taxi-hiring industry in just five years.
Ola Cabs has soared from fledgling Internet startup to the leader of India's smartphone taxi-hiring industry in just five years.(Ola Cabs)
         

The city police on Thursday said ride hailing platform Ola has integrated its emergency button with the police control room for faster security response to passengers in trouble.

“Bengaluru city police now offers great convenience and ensures that the citizens of the city a secure ride-hailing experience by integrating Suraksha app with Ola application,” said Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao in a statement.

The integration will enable rider’s information to be shared with the police, along with details such as the car model, driver name and the geographic coordinates of the vehicle.

When a customer presses the emergency button in the app, it will directly call up the police helpline 100 for quicker response from the nearest police station.

Pressing the emergency button will also activate the Ola’s safety response team for telephonic assistance to the passenger.

“Bengaluru city police is constantly working on building a safer city for its citizens and by integrating with mobility platforms like Ola,” said Rao.

The Bengaluru-based company has already entered into a similar arrangement with Hyderabad police.

