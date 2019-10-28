OmniVision OV6948 sets Guinness world record for the smallest camera sensor

tech

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 17:09 IST

California-based OmniVision has developed the world’s smallest camera sensor. Said to be equal to the size of a grain of sand, OmniVision’s OV6948 measures just 0.575 x 0.575 x 0.232mm. The sensor holds the Guinness world record for “The Smallest Commercially Available Image Sensor.”

The camera sensor can deliver a 40,000-pixel colour image using RGB Bayer chip. The OV6948 comes with a 1/36-inch optical format. The camera sensor can capture 200 x 200 resolutions videos at 30fps. The sensor delivers 1,000 mV/lux-sec low-light sensitivity and uses the company’s in-house sensor technology ‘OmniBSI+ pixel’ to deliver quality images. The sensor can shoot 120-degree wide-angle view and gives depth of field of range up to 30mm. The company claims OV6948 is the only ultra small “chip on tip” camera which features backside illumination.

OmniVision says its new camera sensor has been initially developed for medical appliances such as endoscopes and catheters. The image sensor, however, can be used for a variety of purposes such as internet of things, wearables, forensic appliances, dental and veterinary among others as well.

“Due to the sensor’s low power consumption, less heat is generated at the distal tip of the endoscope, improving patient comfort and thus permitting longer-duration procedures. The sensor enables easy integration, with a 4-pin interface and analog data output, capable of data transmission of up to 4 meters with minimal signal noise,” the company said on its website.

“The OVM6948 wafer-level camera module offers a compact, high quality solution for disposable guidewires, catheters and endoscopes, which are experiencing growing demand because of their ability to reduce cross-contamination risks, downtime inefficiencies and costs associated with the repairs, preprocedural testing and sterilization of reusable endoscopes. In addition, these compact disposable medical devices can improve patient comfort and shorten recovery time,” the company added.

