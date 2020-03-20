One Airtel plans to start at Rs 899 in India: Here are all the details

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 12:15 IST

Up until now, Airtel was offering all-in-one services, including home broadband, postpaid network and the Airtel digital TV under the umbrella of Airtel Home plans. Reports hint that the company is planning to revamp the program and launch it under the banner of the One Airtel plan in India soon. Now, a new report gives us a glimpse of what these plans are going to be and what they will offer to the Airtel subscribers.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, One Airtel plans will start at Rs 899 and go up till Rs 1,899. These plans are expected to be available across the country by March end.

Here are all the details about the company’s One Airtel plans:

-- The Rs 899 plan will offer 75+10GB data for a month and include up to two postpaid connections. In addition to that, users will get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMSes per day, DTH channels worth Rs 413, a free HD set-top-box and Airtel Thanks benefits, which include free access to Airtel Xstream, Prime Video, and Zee5.

-- The Rs 1,349 plan, on the other hand, packs 150GB + 30GB data for a month, a free HD Box, Rs 413 worth of DTH channels and free data add-on channels at Rs 99. Like the Rs 899 plan, this plan includes two postpaid connections, 100 SMSs per day and unlimited voice calling.

-- The Rs 1,399 plan offers 75GB + 10GB data along with 500GB high-speed broadband data where the speed will drop to 1Mbps once the FUP limit is exhausted. It also offers two two postpaid connections.

-- Lastly, the Rs 1,899 plan offers 75GB + 10GB + 10GB data, 500GB high-speed broadband data and landline with unlimited calls and three postpaid connections, a free Xstream box and and premium customer support service.