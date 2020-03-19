‘One Airtel’ to bring postpaid, DTH, broadband services under one plan

tech

Airtel is reportedly working on a new scheme which will allow users to make payments for all its services under single plan. Dubbed as ‘One Airtel’, the plan will cover Airtel’s all key services such as postpaid, fiber, landline, and DTH.

According to Telecomtalkinfo, Airtel has begun placing hoardings about the new plan across the country. 91Mobiles reports the new plan will launch for Airtel users on March 25. The plan will be initially available in two or three circles followed by pan-India availability.

With the One Airtel plan, users will get a slew of benefits including one call center, zero switching cost, and more importantly one bill. There will be different tiers of the One Airtel plan as well.

The base plan is said to come with a postpaid plan with unlimited voice calling, 85GB data with rollover support, Airtel Digital HD pack worth Rs 500, and Airtel Fiber plan with 100Mbps speed and up to 500GB data. The landline calls will be unlimited and free for One Airtel users.

According to 91Mobiles, One Airtel plan will be available for a starting price of Rs 1,000. There will be other two plans priced at Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000.

Back in 2018, Airtel had launched “Quad-Play” platform “Airtel Home” which allows customers to bundle multiple Airtel accounts -- home broadband (and fixed line), postpaid mobile and TV - as a single account. Users can access these accounts on My Airtel app.