OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T finally get Android Pie update: Here are top new features

OnePlus on Tuesday announced the roll-out of Android 9.0 Pie update for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones. The latest OxygenOS 9.0.0 update (stable) is being rolled over-the-air (OTA) for all users.

The Android Pie update brings a new system in line with the latest Google software. The user interface has also been revamped. New navigation gestures, however, are only available for OnePlus 5T users. The update features the latest Android security patch to 2018.12 and other new features and system improvements.

OnePlus’ latest update focuses on gaming enthusiasts as well. With the Android Pie update, users will have a new text notification mode and support for notifications from third-party calls. The Do Not Disturb can also be now personalised.

Google’s AI-based camera feature Google Lens is also part of the update. Google Lens will be now integrated within the camera app.

“For those who were on previous versions for OnePlus 5 and 5T and our Beta Testers, we appreciate your active feedback and for reaching out to us. With your help, we have been able to better optimise and improve several key areas,” wrote Manu J, Global Product Operations Manager, on the company’s forum.

OnePlus will be rolling out the OTA update in phased manner. You can check for the update by going to Settings > System updates > check for updates.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 11:03 IST