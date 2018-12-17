OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 9 Pie beta update: Here are top new features

OnePlus on Monday announced the roll out of Android 9.0 Pie (open beta) for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users. The latest update brings most of the key features of Google’s Android Pie including gesture navigation, colour customisations and more.

According to OnePlus, the latest software update brings optimisation for background app processing and updated security patch to 2018 .11. Note that the new navigation gestures are available for only OnePlus 5T devices. There’s also a new Do Not Disturb mode with more adjustable settings.

OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 users will also receive a new UI for speed dial and calling interface. The update now lets you to “assign a specific SIM for a specific contact or group of contacts when using dual SIM,” said OnePlus in a release.

The update also includes support for new applications in dual mode (parallel apps) like Telegram, Discord, IMO, Uber, and OLA.

“A huge 92% of OnePlus 6 OxygenOS users have already taken advantage of the update since it was made available 2 months ago. Android 9.0 Pie is used on less than 0.01% of Android devices globally,” said the company.

“OnePlus is committed to giving users the best possible experience, consistently delivering software updates for two years after the launch of a device, and security updates for an additional year after that,” it added.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 10:49 IST