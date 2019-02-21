OnePlus 5G smartphone to go on sale in Q2 2019

OnePlus on Thursday announced its 5G plans with Finnish telecommunications network carrier Elisa. It will launch a 5G-enabled device in the second quarter of 2019.

The announcement comes close on the heels of Samsung announcing a 5G variant of its flagship Galaxy S10 smartphone.

“5G is a revolution which can bring change far beyond (for) the technology industry, for people everywhere, for everything from gaming through to mixed reality apps, healthcare, and much more.

“We’ve worked hard to lead 5G innovation as this new era starts, working closely with partners like Elisa to create something special. 5G is the catalyst which allows us to re-imagine the future,” Pete Lau, CEO and founder of OnePlus, said in a statement.

5G’s improved speed, better latency and increased capacity is said to unlock a new world of possibilities as Cloud gaming would become a reality with high-end graphics delivered by a combination of Cloud computing and device-side processing.

OnePlus will showcase a 5G prototype device powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 that kicks off in Barcelona on February 25.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 14:24 IST