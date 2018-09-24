OnePlus 6 gets Android 9.0 Pie update ahead of OnePlus 6T launch

OnePlus has started rolling out Android 9.0 Pie update to its OnePlus 6 users. OnePlus said that OxygenOS version will now correspond with the latest Android update. This means the latest OxygenOS version will be v9.0.

Android Pie update for OnePlus 6 users is being rolled out over-the-air in a phased manner. The update will be updated to a limited number of users initially before a broader rollout in the coming days. OnePlus hopes this will help fix bugs before wider rollout.

“Using VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices,” said OnePlus on its website.

“Your feedback is appreciated. We may not always be able to respond to every comment in the forums, but please be assured that we take your comments and feedback seriously,” it added.

Android Pie on OnePlus 6: What’s new

The latest software update brings a new user interface for OnePlus 6 users. As part of Android Pie, OnePlus 6 now supports new gesture navigation, and adaptive battery. The update also brings system improvements under-the-hood. There’s a new accent colour optimisation as well.

OnePlus has also added a few gaming-focused features. OnePlus 6 with Android Pie now has a new text notification mode and notifications for third-party calls. The Do Not Disturb mode has been updated with adjustable settings.

OnePlus 6T

The latest software update comes just weeks before OnePlus will unveil its new smartphone, OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus 6T is expected to come with a 6.4-inch display with full HD+ resolution with waterdrop notch. The screen is also expected to double up as fingerprint sensor. Other key features of OnePlus 6T includes Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor, 6/8GB RAM, and up to 256GB of storage.

OnePlus 6T will be slightly more expensive than OnePlus 6 and is expected to launch at a starting price of Rs 38,999. The company, however, may revise pricing at the time of the launch.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 09:06 IST