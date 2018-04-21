OnePlus 6: Here’s how to get the phone before launch; register on Amazon India

OnePlus 6 is set to launch in India pretty soon. While the company hasn’t disclosed the exact release date, Amazon India has announced it will allow users to register for the smartphone starting April 22. Just like older OnePlus phones, OnePlus 6 will be available online exclusively via Amazon.in.

Note that customers can just register for “notify me” on the e-commerce platform for now. “OnePlus 6 is inarguably one of the most anticipated smartphones in India today. We are glad to remain the partner of choice for such an iconic brand for over 3 years now and bring our customers exclusive access to the new OnePlus 6. Customers can visit the dedicated Amazon.in OnePlus 6 page (www.amazon.in/oneplus) at 00:00 hrs tonight and follow the instructions to get notified with updates for the new OnePlus 6,” Noor Patel, director (category management), Amazon India, said in statement.

Grab OnePlus 6 before launch

OnePlus has introduced a new programme called The Lab that allows select users to get a OnePlus 6 phone before everyone else.

OnePlus says, “Your analysis is incredibly valuable, not just to us, but to every member of the OnePlus community. This is your chance to write an unbiased, unfiltered review, that covers every aspect of our latest device and accessories. Make a name for yourself as a tech influencer, all the while shaping the global image of the OnePlus 6. Those who get the honor of being selected will be among the first ones to receive the OnePlus 6 in the world.”

Interested users can submit their application to “join the lab”. The submissions are open till 10:00 PM EDT on May 2 whereas final reviewer squad will be announced by 10:00 PM EDT on May 12.

More OnePlus 6 details teased

OnePlus and its senior executives have been dropping new details of OnePlus 6 every other day. One of the latest teasers posted on Twitter reveals the phone will come with a glass panel on the back.

“Same expert craftsmanship, new materials. #OnePlus6,” reads the tweet which is accompanied by a teaser image with a caption “Designed by OnePlus.”

A confirmation (more or less) for the glass back panel also suggests the phone will include wireless charging support, one of the most anticipated features on OnePlus phones.

OnePlus 6 Specifications

The company has confirmed that OnePlus 6 will sport Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 645 processor coupled with 8GB RAM. The company will also introduce a 256GB storage model of the smartphone.

Other speculated features of OnePlus 6 include additional capabilities for the alert slider button to possibly adjust camera settings, a 6.28-inch QHD+ display with an iPhone X-like notch, Android 8.1 Oreo, and a 3,450mAh battery. OnePlus will be launching a OnePlus 6 ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ edition as well.