OnePlus 6: Latest teaser reveals OnePlus’ new in-house design for new flagship

OnePlus’ latest teaser hints at a new design for its upcoming smartphone, the OnePlus 6.

The smartphone is seen sporting what appears to be a ceramic back instead of traditional aluminum. This indicates that it would have wireless charging capabilities, a first for OnePlus.

“Same expert craftsmanship, new materials,” read a company tweet, accompanied by a possible OnePlus 6 wrapped in what seemed like a glossy ceramic body.

Now, smartphone companies such as Essential and Xiaomi have used ceramic backs on their flagship phones to enable wireless charging. But if we are wrong about the ceramic bit, the OnePlus 6 probably has a glass back similar to the iPhone X and Galaxy S9+.

OnePlus was highly expected to introduce wireless charging last year with OnePlus 5T, but that was not to be. For all we know, it may not happen this time either.

OnePlus 6 Design

However, the company is taking giant leaps in terms of design, the biggest so far being the iPhone X-like notch display design on the OnePlus 6. As OnePlus has always favoured performance over design, it would be nice to see a radical change in appearance happening on one of its smartphones.

The OnePlus 6 will also have antenna lines running on the sides.

OnePlus 6 specifications

On the hardware front, OnePlus is so far confirmed to run Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 845 processor. Latest flagship smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S9 and Asus Zenfone 5Z are powered by the same processor. OnePlus 6 will also be big on memory with an 8GB RAM plus 256GB storage variant. It will also retain the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The alert slider on OnePlus 6 is expected to come with new functionalities and a different placement. The company has also teased iPhone X-like gestures for the smartphone.

OnePlus 6 camera samples

The OnePlus CEO took to Chinese social media platform Weibo to show off the OnePlus 6’s camera samples. Pictures shot in bright daylight highlight the smartphone’s capability to capture intricate details, sharpness and colours. The smartphone is expected to continue with a dual-camera setup but with improved specifics and new features.

There is still quite a few left to be known about the OnePlus 6, but we have a basic idea based on extensive leaks and rumours. The expected specifications include a 6.28-inch QHD+ display, 6GB of RAM, Android 8.1 Oreo and a 3,450mAh battery.

OnePlus 6 India launch

The OnePlus 6 will come to India after its global launch, which could be as early as the first week of May. OnePlus 6 will be available online exclusively via Amazon India, and registrations have already begun on the e-commerce site. Customers can register for the ‘notify me’ function for OnePlus 6 on Amazon India, and accordingly receive latest updates.