OnePlus 6 India launch date revealed: Everything you need to know

It’s official. OnePlus 6 will finally see the light of day on May 17.

OnePlus has announced that it will launch its OnePlus 6 smartphone on May 17 in China and in India as well. In China, the launch event will take place in Beijing at 10 am CST. On the same day OnePlus will host its launch event in India which is scheduled to begin at 3:00 pm IST.

OnePlus 6 will be available in India exclusively via Amazon India. The smartphone can be pre-registered now through Amazon’s “Notify Me” page for OnePlus 6. The first sale will take place on May 21 where Amazon Prime members will get early access to purchase the smartphone.

OnePlus has been revealing many details of its new smartphone ahead of the official launch. So far, the company has confirmed that OnePlus 6 will come with top-of-the-line specifications such as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor and 8GB of RAM. OnePlus 6 will also come with a 256GB storage model which is a first for the company.

OnePlus 6: New Design

Apart from top-of-the-line specifications, OnePlus fans can expect premium design from the new flagship smartphone. Recently, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed in a forum post that OnePlus 6 will come with a glass back panel. The announcement followed a teaser that hinted at a new in-house design for the device.

Pete Lau also explained how the OnePlus 6’s glass back is going to be different from any other smartphone of the kind in the market. OnePlus 6 will have five printed layers of nanotech coating, which OnePlus says is a first for the smartphone industry.

“The phone has five layers of nanotech coating instead of three, even though the degree of separation between each layer is extremely subtle and tough to discern because the additional layers give the back of the device a stronger impression of depth,” OnePlus said in a note.

“The advantages of glass over metal are manifold: glass communicates a transparent, bright and pure feeling. The way glass transforms under different lighting is a particularly important challenge — the OnePlus design team tested over 70 glass prototypes before selecting the best one,” the company said.

OnePlus 6: Camera

If the recent camera samples shared by CEO Pete Lau are to be believed, OnePlus 6 is going to improve in the camera department as well.

As mentioned in our detailed review of OnePlus 5T, the OnePlus flagship did a good job at matching the performance of premium phones like Samsung Galaxy Note 8, but lagged behind in the camera department. Based on camera samples, we can easily predict that OnePlus 6 will sport a dual-camera setup on the back, enabling richer portrait-mode photos and superior results in bright daylight conditions.

OnePlus 6: India Registrations, Lab Community

Last week, Amazon India began allowing customers to register for the OnePlus 6. Note that you can only register yourself for a “notify me” option, which means you will be up to date with updates on the OnePlus 6 India launch. You cannot pre-order the phone on the e-commerce platform right now.

If you want to grab the OnePlus 6 ahead of everyone else, the company has introduced a new programme called ‘The Lab’. Under this programme, users can get a review unit ahead of the official launch. Interested users can submit their application to “join the lab”.