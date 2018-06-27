OnePlus 6 Midnight Black with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage launched in India

OnePlus on Wednesday announced the launch of a new variant of its OnePlus 6 smartphone. Loaded with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the new OnePlus 6 Midnight Black will be available from July 10 in India via Amazon.in. This 256GB variant of the OnePlus 6 Midnight Black will retail at Rs 43,999.

Customers can buy the phone via oneplus.in and select offline channels starting July 14. Also, ‘Notify Me’ registration for the OnePlus 6 Midnight Black (8GB + 256GB) is live on Amazon.in, starting today. To register for the new phone, click here.

“Following the overwhelming response to the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition in India, which was the only variant of the OnePlus 6 to pack 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, OnePlus offers its community another variant of the OnePlus 6 packed with 256 GB. The 256 GB variant has been met with unprecedented popularity both globally and in India and has become a community favourite in a short time,” said the company in a press note.

OnePlus 6 Specifications, features

Apart from more RAM and storage, rest of the specifications of the new variant of OnePlus 6 remains the same.

It measures 155.7 x 75.4 x 7.8 mm and weighs 177 grams. The smartphone comes with dual-SIM (nano + nano). On the software front, it runs on Oxygen OS which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

OnePlus 6 sports a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring 20-megapixel and 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensors. On the front, it comes with a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

In terms of connectivity, the phone supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot, dual-SIM, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC. It also has a fingerprint sensor on the back.