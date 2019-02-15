OnePlus smartphones to get native Google Duo support for video calling

OnePlus is making it easier for its users to make video calls to their contacts. The company on Friday announced that it’s going to introduce Google Duo as a native function for video calls.

The Google Duo support will be rolled out as part of stable OxygenOS software builds on the OnePlus 6/6T/5/5T and eventually on the 3/3T with the Android Pie update.

OnePlus users can now use Google Dup video calling functionality across default applications such as call logs, contacts, dialer pad, and messaging.

“Users will continue to have access to the traditional carrier video call option. The feature is already available in Open Beta builds of OnePlus 6 and 6T devices,” the company said in a release.

Duo is Google’s popular video calling application with over 1 billion downloads on Play Store. The WhatsApp-rival is expected to add multiple new features ranging from group video calls to support for desktop.

The web version of Google duo will be compatible with all popular browsers including Mozilla Firefox and Apple Safari. The application is also rumoured to succeed Hangouts which is set to be phased out by the end of next year.

Prior to Google Duo, OnePlus integrated Google Lens in the camera app on its smartphones. The AI tool allows users to look up information about an object by just pointing the camera at it. The tool that uses cutting edge image recognition tech can also be used for scanning QR codes.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 11:21 IST