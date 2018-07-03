OnePlus added a new colour variant for its flagship smartphone, OnePlus 6. The company unveiled OnePlus 6 Red Edition which carries a price tag of Rs 39,999. The smartphone will be available in India starting July 16.

OnePlus 6 Red Edition is offered with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. Apart from the new design and RAM and storage combination, OnePlus 6 Red Edition has same set of specifications as the main variant. OnePlus 6 is also available in two colour options of ‘Midnight Black’ and ‘Mirror Black’. There are two more special editions of OnePlus 6 in ‘Silk White’ priced at Rs 39,999, and Marvel Avengers which retails at Rs 44,999.

Here’s a closer look at the latest OnePlus 6 Red Edition in pictures.

CEO Pete Lau said that the company used new coating to achieve an “amber-like” depth and clarity in the OnePlus 6 Red Edition. (HT/Shubham Raheja)

OnePlus 6 Red Edition features a 6.28-inch Optic AMOLED edge-to-edge display with 19:9 aspect ratio. (HT/Shubham Raheja)

OnePlus 6 Red Edition is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor. (HT/Shubham Raheja)

OnePlus 6 Red Edition runs OxygenOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and is fuelled by a 3,300mAh battery. (HT/Shubham Raheja)