OnePlus 6 Red Edition unveiled, to go on sale in India on July 16

OnePlus on Monday announced the launch of Red Edition of its latest flagship phone, OnePlus 6. Featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage, OnePlus 6 Red Edition will be available in India from July 16. The new variant is priced at Rs 39,999.

“To capture the perfect red, OnePlus utilised a never-done-before technique utilising optical coating, evaporative film, and six panels of glass. An added anti-reflective layer was used to allow more light to reach the bottom layers of glass before being reflected off the device, creating a sense of depth. A translucent orange layer intermixes with the red base layer to achieve a radiant glossy red, unique to OnePlus,” said the company in a note.

“Attention to detail is paramount as seen in the metallic red shimmer coupled with the red, mirror-like fingerprint sensor that elegantly contrasts with the silver camera lens accent,” it added.

CEO Pete Lau in a blog post disclosed that the company used new coating to achieve an “amber-like” depth and clarity in the new edition of OnePlus 6.

“Another challenge we faced was adequately increasing the brightness of the red coating. In order to maintain a bright coating, the design team included an evaporated layer of brightening film that cost around $5 to make crystal clear. The result is a sizeable glossy, transparent layer over the red coating,” he wrote.

Apart from the new design and RAM and storage combination, OnePlus 6 Red Edition has same set of specifications as the main variant. The smartphone features Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, and 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel dual-camera on the back.