OnePlus 6: Specifications, features and everything else we know so far

OnePlus is expected to soon launch its new flagship smartphone OnePlus 6. The company hasn’t confirmed the launch date as yet but it’s been teasing the smartphone bit by bit.

Already, it has confirmed that OnePlus 6 will sport Apple iPhone X-inspired notch display, a hot new trend in the smartphone industry. Here’s a detailed look at everything OnePlus has disclosed about the phone.

India launch

OnePlus is expected to host a global launch event in China for the smartphone. Following its global launch, OnePlus 6 will arrive in India as well. As reported by Gadgets360, OnePlus through an ad has confirmed that the smartphone will be Amazon India exclusive. This doesn’t come as a surprise since OnePlus has been selling its smartphones exclusively via Amazon India.

Display

OnePlus co-founders Carl Pei and Pete Lau last month confirmed that OnePlus 6 will be getting the iPhone X-inspired notch display design. The notch on OnePlus 6 will be smaller than the one on iPhone X, and will also show the notification and status icons. OnePlus will also optimise its OxygenOS to ensure readers get to access and read all notifications. The smartphone will also feature a compatibility mode that will let users black out the notch area while watching videos in landscape mode.

Specifications

In terms of specifications, OnePlus 6 will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The smartphone will also offer storage options up to 256GB, and retain the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Improved slider

Based on the recent teasers shared by OnePlus, the alert slider on OnePlus 6 could come with new features. One such teaser titled “Slide to focus with the Alert Slider” hints on additional capabilities for the OnePlus 6’s alert slider to possibly adjust camera settings. Another teaser shows OnePlus 6 placed below its predecessor, OnePlus 5T. The changes highlighted here are the antenna lines running on the sides and the alert slider missing from the left side.

New gestures

OnePlus has also teased new gestures for OnePlus 6 which could be similar to what we’ve seen on iPhone X. These gestures, introduced by Apple on iPhone X owing to the full-screen display, are for functions like pulling down notifications and killing an app.

Rumours

OnePlus 6 has been extensively rumored and leaked in the past revealing almost all there is to expect from the smartphone. Rumoured specifications of OnePlus 6 include a 6.28-inch QHD+ display, 6GB and 8GB RAM options, Android 8.1 Oreo, and a 3,450mAh battery.