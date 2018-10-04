OnePlus 6 to be available for Rs 29,999 during Amazon Great Indian sale

OnePlus 6 will be available at a discounted price during Amazon’s ‘Great Indian Festival’ which starts on October 10. Amazon is also offering cashback and additional discounts during its sale. Amazon Prime members using Amazon Pay balance can avail Rs 2,400 cashback. SBI credit and debit card holders will get an instant discount of 10%.

The base model of OnePlus 6 with 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage will be available for Rs 29,999. This variant of OnePlus 6 is officially priced at Rs 34,999. The discount price will be available for the entire sale period of five days till October 15. As of now, only one variant of OnePlus 6 will be up for sale.

OnePlus 6 comes in two more variants. OnePlus 6 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 39,999. The high-end Avengers edition comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and retails at Rs 44,999.

This new offer for OnePlus 6 comes ahead of the OnePlus 6T launch in India. The successor of OnePlus 6 is expected to launch on October 17. It will come with upgrades and improvements over the OnePlus 6. So far, the company has confirmed that the OnePlus 6T will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will however lack a 3.5mm headphone jack for which the company is offering USB-C Bullets.

OnePlus 6T will most likely feature a new display design as well with a tinier waterdrop notch. Other improvements expected are a bump in the battery and camera department. Rest of the specifications will possibly remain the same.

To recall, OnePlus 6 has a Full HD+ 6.28-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 layered on top. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor. For photography, there’s a dual-camera setup of 20-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors, and a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,400mAh battery. OnePlus 6 was recently upgraded to the latest Android 9 Pie.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 16:50 IST