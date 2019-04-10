OnePlus 6T: Amazon’s Fab Phones Fest offers flagship phone at lowest price ever

If you had been planning to buy OnePlus 6T, you are in luck. Amazon on Wednesday announced that it will be offering OnePlus 6T at lowest price ever during its Fab Phones Fest which kicks off on April 11.

Until April 13, customers will get flat Rs 3,000 discount on 6GB and 128GB model of OnePlus 6T. Both 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and 8GB and 256GB storage variants will be available with flat Rs 3,000 discount.

Amazon is also bundling 10% Instant Bank Discount for customers using HDFC Bank Debit, Credit cards and EMI. Check out all Amazon offers on OnePlus 6T here.

OnePlus 6T: Full specifications

OnePlus 6T measures 157.5 x 74.8 x 8.2 mm and weighs 185 grams. The phone features a 6.41-inch notched display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 1080x2340 pixels resolution, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

The smartphone sports 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel rear cameras. It has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. OnePlus 6T supports Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE and GPS among others.

The phone runs on Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9.0 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and Adreno 630 GPU. It comes with 128GB/256GB built-in storage. A 3,700mAh battery powers the smartphone.

