OnePlus 6T: CEO Pete Lau explains the tech behind in-display fingerprint sensor

OnePlus 6T will come with major upgrades as compared to the previous ‘T’ versions of OnePlus phones. Not only will there be a possible new display design, OnePlus will be removing the headphone jack and integrating an in-display fingerprint sensor on the 6T.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had earlier explained why the company is removing the heaphone jack, something the company strongly opposed at least till last year. Lau has now written a blog post on the OnePlus forum, explaining the new “Screen Unlock” technology on OnePlus 6T.

Confirming rumours, OnePlus 6T will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. This technology allows users to unlock the phone by simply tapping on the screen. While it seems obvious that this feature would mean no physical fingerprint sensor, OnePlus hasn’t confirmed on the same.

The new optical fingerprint module on the OnePlus 6T houses a small lens which will register one’s fingerprint as they press down on the glass. OnePlus assures security of fingerprint data by storing it in Snapdragon 845’s ‘Trust Zone’.

“We spent months shaving milliseconds off the unlock time and carefully refining the unlock animation to ensure a satisfying experience. Through the use of several software algorithms, Screen Unlock will learn to recognize your fingerprint with higher accuracy through extended use,” Lau said in the post.

He added that the ‘Screen Unlock’ on the OnePlus 6T will be “incredibly fast”. The rear fingerprint sensor on OnePlus 6 unlocks the phone in 0.6 seconds.

In-display fingerprint sensor was first expected to arrive with the OnePlus 5T last year. The company was indeed going to launch it with the 5T but the technology never took off.

“Early prototypes featured a 1st generation optical fingerprint module. Though much larger in size than the 2nd generation model found on the OnePlus 6T, it struggled to hit a consistently high recognition rate. We attempted to compensate for the unreliable module through intelligent software optimizations. But, after numerous tests, we concluded our in-display fingerprint sensor wasn’t ready to deliver the speed and reliability our users deserved,” Lau explained.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 08:07 IST