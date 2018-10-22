OnePlus 6T is set to come with big camera improvements. CEO Pete Lau on Monday shared a few camera samples, indicating at the big upgrade with OnePlus 6T. He also suggested that OnePlus 6T will focus on keeping the image quality true to the scene it’s representing.

“With smartphone cameras, the smartphone itself is like the film stock. Let me explain: when you take a photo with your smartphone, the smartphone is pulling raw data from the camera sensor. It then interprets and compresses this data, creating an image file that’s convenient to share and send, and broadly accessible on all devices,” he wrote in a forum post.

“However, certain in-camera processing can hurt the final quality of the image. You can only do so much to correct an overly sharpened image. Excessive noise reduction can be permanent when applied in-camera. As with anything, moderation is key. A light touch is all that’s needed.”

Pete further said that the new OnePlus 6T will deliver “honest results” while giving users to adjust photos according to their preference.

Pete’s new post comes shortly after an official camera sample surfaced online. OnePlus 6T is expected to come with increased megapixel counts along with better software and hardware optimisation for image processing. According to reports, OnePlus 6T will sport 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel cameras on the back. It will also have a dedicated a long-exposure night mode, similar to Huawei’s P20 phones.

Apart from an improvement in the camera department, OnePlus 6T is expected to come with a new screen design including a waterdrop notch and in-screen fingerprint display. The smartphone will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and feature up to 8GB RAM and 3,700mAh battery. The OnePlus 6 successor, however, will skip 3.5mm headphone jack.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 18:17 IST