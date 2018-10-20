OnePlus 6T launch date changed to October 29 to avoid clash with Apple event

OnePlus 6T will now launch on October 29 instead of October 30. The company said it had made the decision to avoid getting “overshadowed” by Apple’s event which is scheduled to take place on October 30.

“A lot has changed in the past 24 hours. When we announced the launch of the OnePlus 6T on October 8, we were convinced our timing would allow us to maximize the amount of people we could reach with our message. That changed when Apple announced they would be hosting their own event on October 30,” wrote CEO Pete Lau in a blog post.

“We couldn’t make this decision on our own. For hours, we talked to our press contacts to gain insight into how Apple’s announcement could affect the launch of the OnePlus 6T. We received considered, honest and thoughtful feedback. They showed us that if we chose to stick to our original timeline, launching the OnePlus 6T on October 30, we would be overshadowed by Apple,” he added.

OnePlus is now offering refunds to those who bought a ticket for the company’s OnePlus 6T event in the US and will be unable to make it to the event due to the change in schedule.

“We will cover any costs you might incur to change your plans. If you need to pay to move your flight, we’ve got your back. Same goes for those of you who booked a hotel or made other arrangements. Our team will be getting in touch with all ticket owners individually to help you out,” Pete Lau wrote.

OnePlus has confirmed that the launch date has been changed only for its US event and that its India event on October 30 will be held as announced earlier. The event will be held at the DJW Stadium (inside Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex) in New Delhi.

That said, it’s not the first time a company had to reschedule its event to avoid conflict with another event or an event by a bigger brand. In fact, it’s quite common. It’s also common to have two or more big events on the same day.

OnePlus, however, is making sure it gets its share of media and public attention for its OnePlus6T launch. OnePlus which already is big in markets like India is now betting big on its US foray. The company is reportedly working with the local telecom carriers like T-Mobile and Verizon. Local carrier deals are expected to help make OnePlus phones cheaper than they already are.

First Published: Oct 20, 2018 09:46 IST