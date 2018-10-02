OnePlus 6T: Expect new screen design and slimmer profile from next OnePlus flagship

We already know that OnePlus 6T is coming with new screen design. Gone is the wider and boat-shaped notch. Instead, the OnePlus 6 successor is coming with smaller and tinier waterdrop notch. A set of fresh leaked images gives us now how actually the notch will look like on the new OnePlus 6T.

German website Winfuture.de has published images of what it claims to be the new OnePlus 6T. From the back, OnePlus 6T doesn’t look a lot different from OnePlus 6 . But if you look closely, the rear-facing fingerprint sensor is gone.

As hinted by OnePlus in multiple teasers, OnePlus 6T is going to come with in-screen fingerprint sensor. The technology lets you unlock the phone by just tapping on the screen. We have already talked in length about the fingerprint on display technology.

READ. How in-screen fingerprint technology works

The front, however, houses the radical change – slimmer bezels and the tinier notch. The new design comes after the company faced backlash from users for the notch on OnePlus 6 altogether.

Earlier this year OnePlus joined the growing list of notch players by adding cutout display on its OnePlus 6. Ahead of OnePlus 6 launch, OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau in a blog post explained why the company chose to include the cutout display.

“...Through the notch, we can free up a considerable amount of space near the top of the display, absorbing the notification and status icons. At 19.616mm by 7.687mm, the notch occupies a minimal amount of space in the top-center part of the display. Our research has shown that the space occupied by the notch typically goes unused in standard use. The notch makes optimal use of the vacated space. You gain more viewable space, without losing anything,” he explained.

No rear-facing fingerprint scanner on the new OnePlus phone. (winfuture.de)

The decision, however, didn’t go well with a lot of fans. Later, OnePlus rolled out a software update to allow users to merge the notch with a black bar on top of the display. CEO Pete Lau conducted a poll on Twitter to ask whether users had disabled (through software) or retained. 47% of users responded that they had hidden the notch as compared to 53% who opted to show the notch.

#OnePlus6 users, are you showing or hiding the notch? https://t.co/kh8rPjIa0M — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) June 8, 2018

Apart from new screen design and slimmer profile, expect OnePlus 6T to improve in the battery and camera departments as well. According to reports, OnePlus 6T will come with a larger 3,700mAh battery as compared to OnePlus 6’s 3,300mAh. OnePlus 6T to skip headphone jack as OnePlus announces Type-C Bullets variant

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 13:01 IST