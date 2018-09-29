OnePlus 6T: First teaser video with in-display fingerprint sensor released

OnePlus has released the first official teaser video of its upcoming smartphone, OnePlus 6T. The company has also announced The Lab – OnePlus 6T Edition, where users can test the unreleased device.

The 5-second video doesn’t reveal much but highlights what is expected to be an in-display fingerprint sensor. Many leaks and reports have suggested that the OnePlus 6T will have its fingerprint sensor embedded under the display.

This technology is fairly new with phones from Vivo and Oppo having adopted it already. As the name suggests, this feature will allow users to unlock the phone by just tapping on the screen. OnePlus 6T will possibly continue with ‘face unlock’ as another security feature.

OnePlus 6T “The Lab”

Like every year, OnePlus has started “The Lab” for its next smartphone. Interested OnePlus users can sign up for the review programme by following this link. Note that you have to be a OnePlus Community member for this programme. OnePlus will select 10 people globally who will receive the unit and get to use it before the official release.

The process for choosing users includes filling a form and answering some questions. OnePlus asks questions like a review of their current OnePlus phone, and the best picture taken from the phone. OnePlus will then use the review material for OnePlus 6T and publish it.

OnePlus 6T Specifications

OnePlus 6T has appeared in multiple leaks and renders, giving us a good idea on what to expect. One major change in OnePlus 6T from the OnePlus 6 will be its display. The new OnePlus phone is expected to feature a waterdrop notch display which will be tinier than the OnePlus 6’s.

In the photography department, OnePlus 6T was rumoured to feature a triple-camera setup. Details of this feature are still scarce. Also, a TV commercial of OnePlus 6T showed a dual-camera setup. So it’s not clear yet.

The smartphone could pack a bigger 3,700mAh battery. Under the hood, it will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM.

On the software front, it will possibly ship with Android Pie out-of-the-box. OnePlus has already rolled out Android 9 Pie for OnePlus 6. The company has so far confirmed that it will kill the 3.5mm headphone jack on the OnePlus 6T. It will compensate with the USB Type-C Bullets headphones.

OnePlus 6T is expected to launch on October 17.

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 15:25 IST