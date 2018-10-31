OnePlus 6T gets big software update after India launch: Top new features

OnePlus on Wednesday rolled out a new software update for the OnePlus 6T. The new OxygenOS 9.0.4 brings new features and improvements for the OnePlus 6T.

The latest iteration of OxygenOS 9 is currently available to download for OnePlus 6T. In India, OnePlus 6T will go on sale starting November 1 exclusively via Amazon India. OnePlus 6T starts at Rs 37,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM plus 128GB storage. The smartphone also comes in two more storage models of 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB priced at Rs 41,999 and Rs 45,999 respectively.

OxygenOS 9.0.4 update is sized small at 137MB but it comes with important features. The new update will improve ‘Screen Unlock’ on the OnePlus 6T. The company introduced in-display fingerprint sensor on the OnePlus 6T which lets users unlock the phone by tapping on the screen. OnePlus 6T also gets new navigation gestures with OxygenOS 9.0.4.

In the camera department, the new update improves ‘Nightscape’ feature which is aimed at improving low-light photography on the OnePlus 6T. ‘Studio Lighting’ also comes to the Portrait Mode on OnePlus 6T. For performance, this update brings general bug fixes and improvements. More importantly it brings November Android security patch.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 6T review: Should you settle with the new flagship killer?

OxygenOS Open Beta 6 for OnePlus 6

At the same time, OnePlus has also rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta 6 update for the OnePlus 6. The new update brings OnePlus 6T features for the OnePlus 6. These include new navigation gestures, ‘Nightscape’, ‘Studio Lighting’, and more. Some design changes will be visible in the Google quick search box and ‘About phone’ menu. OnePlus 6 users can try out the new features by enrolling into OnePlus’ OpenBeta programme through this link.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 13:32 IST