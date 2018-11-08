OnePlus 6T: New OxygenOS 9.0.5 update brings improvements to Screen Unlock

OnePlus on Wednesday rolled out yet another firmware update to its new OnePlus 6T smartphone. The latest update, version OxygenOS 9.0.5, is roughly 100MB in size and mainly aims to fix bugs in the software. Highlight of the update is the improvements to its Screen Unlock feature.

OnePlus hasn’t specified the “improvements” to its Screen Unlock feature. With OnePlus 6T, the company finally embraced fingerprint-on-display technology which allows users to unlock the phone by simply tapping on the phone. OnePlus claimed that the “Screen Unlock” is the “fastest” in the world.

But as mentioned in our detailed review and first impressions, OnePlus’ in-screen fingerprint sensor is quite inconsistent and doesn’t recognise fingerprint fast enough. We had also mentioned that software is still work in progress.

Note that this is the second important update to OnePlus 6T since its India launch on October 31. The company last month had rolled out OxygenOS 9.0.4 with improvements to Nightscape mode and November security patch.

Interestingly enough, the previous update also aimed at ‘improving’ ‘Screen Unlock’ on the OnePlus 6T. The last software update also included new navigation gestures.

Changelog for OnePlus 6T’s OxgenOS 9.0.5 update (HT Photo/Screenshot)

How to download and install OxygenOS 9.0.5 on OnePlus 6T

OnePlus is rolling out the OxygenOS 9.0.5 in phased manner. Therefore, it’s currently available to select users before a wider roll out.

Step 1. OnePlus 6T users will receive a push notification to download the update. Tap on the notification.

Step 2. You can also go to Settings > System > System updates

Step 3. Download the update if it’s already available or tap on check for new update.

Step 4. After downloading, install the update on your phone.

Step 5. The phone will automatically reboot after installing the update.

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 12:40 IST