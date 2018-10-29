OnePlus 6T launch highlights: Price starts at $549, available in 3 storage variants

OnePlus on Monday launched the OnePlus 6T in New York. OnePlus 6T starts at $549, and it will be available starting today in the US. OnePlus 6T will be launched tomorrow in India.

The new OnePlus smartphone comes with a design change, bigger 3,700mAh battery and better performance. OnePlus 6T runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor paired with ‘Smart Boost’ for enhanced gaming performance.

OnePlus 6T will be launching in three storage variants with 6GB and 8GB of RAM options. The smartphone has the same camera setup as the OnePlus 6 but with new features like ‘Nightscape’ and studio lighting in Portrait Mode.

Here are the highlights from the OnePlus 6T launch event.

9:45PM IST OnePlus 6T: Wrap OnePlus 6T launched in the US with a starting price of $549. The smartphone will be available exclusively via T-Mobile starting today. OnePlus 6T comes with a tinier notch, new camera features, better gaming performance and more. It will be available in three storage variants.





9:32PM IST OnePlus 6T: Price OnePlus 6T starts at $549 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, $579 for the 8GB+128GB model, and $629 for the high-end variant.





9:27PM IST OnePlus 6T: Accessories OnePlus 6T will come with a Type-C connector since it lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack. OnePlus has launched its Type-C Bullets Wireless earphones. The company will launch a fifth anniversary edition of the Type-C Bullets Wireless in red colour. OnePlus is also launching seven cases for the OnePlus 6T.





9:25PM IST OnePlus 6T: Software OnePlus 6T will ship with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. OxygenOS 9.0 on the OnePlus 6T comes with new gestures, shortcut for Google Assistant, and over 500 optimisations in total.





9:18PM IST OnePlus 6T: Performance OnePlus 6T comes with ‘Smart Boost’ for better gaming performance on the smartphone. OnePlus says that the 6T has lower frame rate drops than the Galaxy Note 9. With ‘Smart Boost’ PUBG Mobile on OnePlus 6T will load 8 seconds faster. OnePlus 6T is fuelled by a 3,700mAh battery.





9:11PM IST OnePlus 6T: OnePlus x Qualcomm Cristiano Amon, president of Qualcomm takes the stage to talk about the chip maker’s partnership with OnePlus. Qualcomm along with T-Mobile are backing the OnePlus 6T launch in the US.





9:08PM IST OnePlus 6T: Studio Lighting OnePlus introduces ‘Studio Lighting’ on the OnePlus 6T in Portrait Mode for enhanced portrait shots.





9:02PM IST Nightscape on OnePlus 6 Nightscape will come to OnePlus 6 starting later this week. Photography programme on the OnePlus community with ‘Nightscape’.





9:00PM IST OnePlus 6T: Camera, better low-light photography OnePlus 6T sports the same dual-camera setup as the OnePlus 6. At the rear, there’s a 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel dual cameras. For selfies, OnePlus 6T has a 16-megapixel camera. On the OnePlus 6T, the company has improved low-light photography with ‘Nightscape’. OnePlus has tweaked the HDR algorithm for better detail and noise reduction. OnePlus says that night mode will allow users to take a photo in just two seconds.





8:56PM IST OnePlus 6T: Design, colours OnePlus 6T features a glass back like the OnePlus 6. It will launch in two colour options of Mirror Black and Midnight Black.





8:54PM IST OnePlus 6T: Display OnePlus 6T features a 6.41-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 on top. The smartphone has a tiny waterdrop notch on top making more room for display. The bottom chin is also thinner on the OnePlus 6T.





8:52PM IST OnePlus 6T: In-display fingerprint sensor OnePlus says that the in-display fingerprint sensor on the OnePlus 6T will be the fastest in the world. The company says that it can unlock the phone in 0.34 seconds. OnePlus also says that the fingerprint sensor is secure.





8:50PM IST OnePlus 5T with in-display fingerprint sensor OnePlus had earlier planned to integrate in-display fingerprint sensor on the 5T but the technology never took off. OnePlus says that at the time, the user experience did not match with the technology.





8:49PM IST OnePlus 6T: Screen Unlock OnePlus 6T features an in-display fingerprint sensor the company calls ‘Screen Unlock’. Users can unlock the phone by tapping on the screen.





8:46PM IST OnePlus 6T announced OnePlus announces the new OnePlus 6T featuring a waterdrop notch, bigger 3,700mAh battery and ‘Night Scape’ for low-light photography.





8:44PM IST OnePlus India progress Kyle Kiang, head of marketing at OnePlus talks about the company’s progress in India. OnePlus this year became the top premium smartphone seller in India for two quarters.





8:38PM IST OnePlus partners T-Mobile T-Mobile will be the official carrier for OnePlus 6T in the US. OnePlus 6T will be available in 5,600 T-Mobile stores across the US from November 5. It’s official! Get your #OnePlus6T at over 5,000 @Tmobile stores across the US. #UnlockTheSpeed pic.twitter.com/Z73biIDG3g — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 29, 2018





8:34PM IST OnePlus 6T launch event begins OnePlus CEO Pete Lau takes the stage to start the launch event of OnePlus 6T.





8:23PM IST OnePlus 6T: Hardware Under the hood, OnePlus 6T is expected to carry the same set of specifications as its predecessor. OnePlus 6 runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is backed by a 3,300mAh battery. Although, OnePlus 6T has been rumoured to come with a slight bump in battery. Also, the OnePlus 6T will be the fastest OnePlus smartphone so far.





8:18PM IST OnePlus 6T: Camera improvements Among the upgrades, OnePlus will improve the cameras of OnePlus 6T. The company has shared camera samples shot from the OnePlus 6T highlighting low-light photography. Turn up the lights with the low-light capabilities of the #OnePlus6T. pic.twitter.com/kedDsV0Ipt — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 21, 2018





8:15PM IST OnePlus 6T: New changes OnePlus has confirmed some important features for the OnePlus 6T. The smartphone will embrace in-display fingerprint technology on the OnePlus 6T called ‘Screen Unlock’. It will also remove the 3.5mm headphone jack on the OnePlus 6T.



