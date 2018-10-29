OnePlus 6T global launch preview: What to expect from OnePlus’s latest smartphone

OnePlus is gearing up for a big event today. With an eye on the US’s iPhone-dominated market, OnePlus will unveil its brand new OnePlus 6T smartphone. The latest OnePlus smartphone comes with some serious design upgrade over the predecessor.

OnePlus 6T launch: How and where to watch livestream

OnePlus has announced it will be livestreaming the global launch event on October 29 on its official website. You can click here to watch the livestream. You can also follow the live updates from OnePlus on the social networking platform. The OnePlus 6T Global launch event will start at 11AM EDT (8.30PM IST) in New York.

We'll be livestreaming the #OnePlus6T launch on October 29. Get the latest updates here. https://t.co/4gkK2jlMBO pic.twitter.com/ZmXEb5AkU4 — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 28, 2018

The smartphone will launch in India tomorrow.

OnePlus 6T: Price, specs and what to expect

As said earlier, OnePlus 6T is set to come with some major design changes. This includes a new waterdrop notch on the front and slimmer body. The smartphone will come with a new in-screen fingerprint technology. The feature allows you to unlock the phone by simply tapping on the screen. Another important change is the removal of 3.5mm headphone jack.

Use your phone, your way. We've reinvented the fingerprint sensor to give you a smarter and more natural way to access the things that matter most. pic.twitter.com/aN7EAka8TK — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 5, 2018

In terms of specs, don’t expect big changes. OnePlus 6T will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, the chipset that also powers OnePlus 6. The camera is expected to see some minor improvements in terms of resolution and software under-the-hood. The battery, however, will be increased to 3,700mAh, which will be highest on any OnePlus smartphone thus far.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 06:59 IST