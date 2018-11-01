OnePlus 6T goes on sale in India: Price, top offers, and more

The first sale for OnePlus 6T begins today in India exclusively via Amazon India. This is the preview sale for OnePlus 6T. The smartphone will be available for all through an open sale starting November 2.

During today’s preview sale, OnePlus 6T buyers can avail a cash back of Rs 2,000 on ICICI credit and debit card holders. Starting tomorrow, OnePlus 6T will be available through online and offline platforms.

Interested buyers can purchase it via Amazon India and OnePlus online store. It will also come to Croma and Reliance Digital stores including One plus exclusive offline stores. OnePlus is offering a cashback of Rs 1,500 on select credit and debit cards.

In addition to this, OnePlus will also host pop-up stores from 11:00 am across eight cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.

OnePlus 6T price

OnePlus 6T starts at Rs 37,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. OnePlus 6T with 8GB RAM and storage options of 128GB and 256GB is priced at Rs 41,999 and Rs 45,999 respectively. OnePlus 6T comes in two colour options of Mirror Black and Midnight Black.

OnePlus 6T specifications

OnePlus 6T features a notch on it’s 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with 9:5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. For photography, OnePlus 6T sports a 16-megapixel front facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, EIS, and 1080P video support at 30fps. It has 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel dual rear cameras, f/1.7, 4K resolution video at 30/60 fps.

OnePlus 6T packs a slightly larger 3,700mAh battery along with fast charging support. The smartphone runs on the latest OxygenOS 9.0 which is based on Android Pie.Under the hood, the smartphone runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 09:27 IST