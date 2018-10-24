OnePlus 6T: Here’s why OxygenOS is crucial for OnePlus 6 successor

OnePlus is known for delivering flagship-level specifications and hardware on its smartphones. Its next big release, OnePlus 6T, is going to be no different. Ahead of the official launch on October 29, OnePlus has already confirmed a few radical changes such as waterdrop notch, in-screen fingerprint display and more. But not enough is being talked about the software that is going to power the next OnePlus flagship.

OnePlus recently released Android Pie-based OxygenOS version 9.0 for its OnePlus 6 smartphone. The same mobile software or an updated iteration will power the next flagship phone, OnePlus 6T. Apart from just being a new software update, OxygenOS holds the key for core performance of the smartphone.

The biggest feature of the new OxygenOS is the adaptive battery support. Part of Android Pie, adaptive battery uses on-device machine learning algorithms to identify apps that are most frequently used and optimise background activity accordingly. The idea is to channelise battery power to apps that are used the most and bar other apps slyly draining the juice. Users can even manually restrict applications.

“Our FSE team is working on a number of optimizations to the power consumption of OxygenOS, making use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845. One of the things they’ve added is an AI-based algorithm that will allow the phone to learn when you sleep, so it can minimize background usage and reduce power consumption accordingly,” wrote Szymon Kopec, Product Manager at OnePlus, and User Experience Lead Crayon Hsieh in a forum post earlier this month. ALSO READ: OnePlus 6T to launch with an improved OxygenOS

For OnePlus 6T users, this new feature brings improved and more optimised battery life on the device. OnePlus 6T is expected to come with a larger 3,700mAh battery. With fast Dash Charging support, OnePlus 6T users may be able to squeeze more power from the phone than any OnePlus launched thus far.

Another crucial feature of Oxygen OS 9.0 is focused on improving gaming performance. The new software has Gaming Mode 3.0 which brings new notification mode and added notification for third-party calls. The software-level optimisation can boost the experience on OnePlus 6T which is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 845 processor and 6GB/8GB RAM.

And then there are a few cosmetic changes as well. OxygenOS 9.0 brings a new user interface and gesture navigation. Similar software optimisation is expected for the camera on OnePlus 6T as well.

“We’ve made Navigation Gestures smoother overall. Whenever you swipe up in an app, the application window will follow your finger, making for a more natural experience. It’s also faster in two ways: with a quick flick from the bottom of the screen towards the right of your screen, you can change between 2 recently used apps,” explained Szymon and Crayon. RELATED: With OnePlus 6T, OnePlus eyes the iPhone-dominated US market

“As there’s no navigation bar when using gestures, users weren’t able to double-tap the “recents” button to quickly switch between apps. This new gesture provides a quick and easy substitute. Another thing users couldn’t do with Gestures in version 1 was quickly accessing Google Assistant. That’s why we’ve added a new action: just hold the power button for 0.5s to activate Google Assistant.”

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 19:12 IST