OnePlus 6T India launch highlights: Price, specifications, features

9:35PM IST OnePlus 6T: Wrap OnePlus 6T has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 37,999. It will be available in two more storage variants. The smartphone will go on sale for early birds on November 1 exclusively via Amazon India. The open sale for OnePlus 6T will start on November 4.





9:29PM IST OnePlus 6T: Price OnePlus 6T base model with 6GB+128GB will be priced at Rs 37,999 in India. OnePlus 6T (8GB+128GB) will be available at Rs 41,999, and the top-model with 8GB+256GB storage will be priced at Rs 45,999.





9:24PM IST OnePlus 6T: Accessories OnePlus announces seven cases for the OnePlus 6T. OnePlus has also launched its Type-C Bullets Wireless at Rs 1,490. OnePlus has revamped it backpack which is now called ‘OnePlus Explorer Backpack’.





9:22PM IST OnePlus 6T: OxygenOS 9.0 OnePlus 6T comes with new UI and features on the OxygenOS. There are new gestures and UI tweaks on the OnePlus 6T. The company has made over 500 customisations on the new OxygenOS.





9:21PM IST OnePlus 6T: Smart Boost OnePlus 6T comes with ‘Smart Boost’ for enhanced gaming performance. Games on OnePlus 6T will load 20% faster with Smart Boost. Games will also have lower frame rate drops.





9:20PM IST OnePlus: Software upgrades, updates OnePlus will roll out Android upgrades for two years, and security updates for three years.





9:13PM IST Improved performance OnePlus 6T is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with up to 8GB of RAM.





9:12PM IST Better battery OnePlus 6T features a larger 3,700mAh battery with a few software-based optimisation.





9:11PM IST Google Lens OnePlus 6 users will also receive Google Lens as part of the new software update





9:10PM IST Nightscape on older phones OnePlus has announced that Nightscape mode will soon arrive on OnePlus 6 through a software update. The camera will also include a studio light mode, similar to Apple iPhone X.





9:07PM IST Nightscape mode OnePlus has included a Nighstscape mode in OnePlus 6T. The new mode works as a Pro mode but focuses on improving image quality in lowlight. “The new Nightscape mode is designed to capture high-dynamic range, low light landscape and static shots - with improved clarity, less noise, more accurate colour reproduction,” according to OnePlus.





9:05PM IST Speakers Since the phone has a waterdrop notch, speakers have been moved to the top edge.





9:02PM IST In-screen fingerprint display OnePlus says its OnePlus 6T has the fastest in-screen fingerprint display. The technology allows users to unlock the phone by tapping on the display. Phones like Vivo 11 Pro and Vivo Nex already have this feature.





8:59PM IST Display OnePlus 6T comes with Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The phone also allows users to customise colour output of the OLED panel.





8:56PM IST New screen design OnePlus says despite reducing bezels around the screen the antenna performance hasn’t been affected. OnePlus 6T comes with 19:5:9 aspect ratio with minor changes in dimensions.





8:54PM IST OnePlus 6T Specs Here’s full specs of OnePlus 6T - 6.41-inch notched display with 19.5:9 ratio, 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Processor, up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, 16MP+20MP rear cameras, 16MP front camera, and 3,700mAh battery.





8:52PM IST OnePlus 6T officially unveiled in India OnePlus officially launches OnePlus 6T in India. OnePlus 6T is here. (OnePlus)





8:49PM IST Roadmap for India OnePlus will setup a new R&D centre in Hyderabad. The company will now allow users to share feedback at its experience centers. For offline market, OnePlus has partnered with Reliance Digital. All of the OnePlus products will be available at Reliance’s stores.





8:47PM IST Display OnePlus 6T does away with the older boat-shaped notch display. Instead, it comes with a waterdrop notch. The resolution, however, is same as the OnePlus 6 - 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution.





8:37PM IST Not a fluke OnePlus CEO Carl Pei says the company’s growth in India is not a fluke. He pointed out that OnePlus had topped the market share in the last two quarters in India.





8:35PM IST Offline foray OnePlus recently announced a partnership with Reliance Digital. After focusing on the online-segment for years, OnePlus is now eyeing the offline market, dominated by the likes of Samsung and Apple.





8:32PM IST OnePlus 6T India launch begins OnePlus is set to launch its latest flagship phone in India. OnePlus event begins with a throwback to the previous phones, starting from OnePlus One.





8:28PM IST Event to begin shortly OnePlus 6T India launch will begin soon. The company is holding a big event at KDJW Stadium (inside Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex) in New Delhi.



