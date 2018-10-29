OnePlus 6T India launch: Reliance Jio offers Rs 5,400 cashback, 3TB data

Ahead of OnePlus 6T launch in India on October 30, Reliance Jio has announced a new scheme for the new OnePlus flagship phone. Jio is offering Rs 5,400 instant cashback with the new OnePlus 6T.

Reliance Jio will be offering Rs 5,400 instant cashback on the first pre-paid recharge of Rs 299. The cashback will be available in the form 36 vouchers worth Rs 150 each. These vouchers can be redeemed on subsequent recharges of Rs 299 through My Jio app.

OnePlus 6T customers will be eligible for 3G data per day for a period of 28 days. The plan also includes unlimited voice calls, SMS and subscription to Jio’s suite of premium applications. After 36 recharges, OnePlus 6T Jio users will get a total of 3TB of 4G data.

Note that Jio users can avail the offer with the first Rs 299 prepaid recharge at www.jio.com, Reliance Digital stores, MyJio Stores, Jio retailers and the MyJio app. The cashback vouchers, however, can be redeemed for only through the MyJio app.

OnePlus 6T will globally launch in India at 8.30PM IST at KDJW Stadium (inside Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex) in New Delhi. The smartphone is expected to come with big design changes including waterdrop notch, slimmer body, and in-screen fingerprint technology. The phone will also get rid of 3.5mm headphone jack. OnePlus 6T will come with improved camera and larger 3,700mAh battery as well.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 16:48 IST