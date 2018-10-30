OnePlus 6T launched in India, price starts at Rs 37,999: Full specifications, features

OnePlus on Tuesday officially launched its OnePlus 6T smartphone in India. OnePlus 6T (6GB+128GB) starts at Rs 37,999, and it will be available online starting November 1 exclusively via Amazon India.

OnePlus 6T with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB are priced at Rs 41,999 and Rs 45,999 respectively. Reliance Jio is offering Rs 5,400 instant cashback on the new OnePlus 6T. The cashback will be available in the form of 36 vouchers worth Rs 150 each. These vouchers can be redeemed on subsequent recharges of Rs 299 through My Jio app.

OnePlus also announced USB Type-C Bullets headphones which will retail at Rs 1,490. The headphones come with metal design and aramid fibre. It also features digital-to-analogue converter from Ciruss Logic.

OnePlus 6T: Full specifications

OnePlus 6T sports a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED notched display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution, 19:5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

The smartphone runs on the latest OxygenOS 9.0 which is based on Android Pie. OnePlus 6T is powered by Snapdragon 845 processor with 6GB/8GB of RAM. The phone comes in 128GB/256GB storage variants.

The OnePlus 6 successor sports 16-megapixel front facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, EIS, and 1080P video support at 30fps. It has 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel rear cameras, f/1.7, 4K resolution video at 30/60 fps. OnePlus 6T has a larger 3,700mAh battery along with fast charging support.

OnePlus 6T: Features

OnePlus 6T comes with a new waterdrop notch which covers just the front-facing camera. It also has an in-screen fingerprint sensor which lets you unlock the phone by just tapping on the screen. The new OnePlus phone however skips 3.5mm headphone jack.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 21:29 IST