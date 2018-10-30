OnePlus 6T India launch today: Price, full specifications, features and more

OnePlus is set to launch its new OnePlus 6T smartphone in India today. The successor to OnePlus 6, the latest flagship killer comes with new design and minor specifications upgrade. OnePlus will hold its India launch event this evening at 8:30PM at KDJW Stadium (inside Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex) in New Delhi.

OnePlus 6T: Expected price, offers, availability

OnePlus 6T launched in the US with a starting price of $549 (Rs 40,289 approximately). The smartphone is expected to launch in India for Rs 37,000 approximately. The smartphone will hit the shelves in the first week of November.

Ahead of the India launch, Reliance Jio has announced a new scheme for OnePlus 6T users. Jio is offering an instant cashback of Rs 5,400 with the new phone. The cashback will be available in the form 36 vouchers, worth Rs 150 each. Users can redeem these vouchers via My Jio app with Rs 299 recharges.

Oneplus 6T: Full specifications

OnePlus 6T comes with a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED notched display. The screen has 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution with slightly better 19:5:9 aspect ratio and the latest Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

The smartphone runs on the latest OxygenOS (based on Android Pie). It is powered by Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM. The phone is available in 128GB/256GB storage variants.

OnePlus 6T comes with 16-megapixel front facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, EIS, and 1080P video support at 30fps. On the back it has 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel, f/1.7, 4K resolution video at 30/60 fps. The smartphone is powered by a larger 3,700mAh battery along with fast charging support.

OnePlus 6T: Features

OnePlus 6T comes with a new screen featuring waterdrop notch and in-screen fingerprint sensor. It also does not have 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone, however, comes with USB Type-C wireless headphones for audio experience. Overall dimensions have also changed. The phone is now thicker at 8.2mm compared to OnePlus 6’s 7.75mm.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 11:55 IST