OnePlus 6T India pre-bookings live on Amazon: Free Bullets earphones, cashback offer

Shortly after revealing the launch date of OnePlus 6T, the company has now opened pre-bookings for the smartphone for Indian users. OnePlus 6T will be open for pre-bookings starting today at 12 noon via Amazon India, Croma stores and OnePlus exclusive offline stores. OnePlus 6T will go on its first open sale on November 2.

On Amazon India, OnePlus has a special offer for those who pre-book the device. Interested buyers can opt for an Amazon gift card worth Rs 1,000 which can redeemed on November 2. OnePlus is offering these buyers the new Type-C Bullets earphones, and Rs 500 cashback which will be credited to their Amazon Pay account.

OnePlus 6T India launch date

OnePlus will host an event in New Delhi on October 30 at 8:30 pm. Tickets for the launch event will be available at Rs 999 and the sales will begin on October 17 from 10:00 am. OnePlus will be unveiling the smartphone in New York as well at the same time.

Witness the unveiling of the OnePlus 6T at KDJW Stadium in New Delhi on October 30.



Set your alarms for 10AM IST on the 17th of October to get your hands on the launch invitation ⏰ pic.twitter.com/5Z1xVPZBhw — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 8, 2018

OnePlus 6T specifications

OnePlus 6T will come with upgrades and improvements over the existing OnePlus 6. The company has so far confirmed an in-display fingerprint sensor for the OnePlus 6T which will be called ‘Screen Unlock’. The smartphone will pack a bigger 3,700mAh battery in comparison to the 3,300mAh battery on the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus is also ditching the 3.5mm headphone jack with the OnePlus 6T. In terms of design, OnePlus 6T is expected to offer more display with a tinier ‘waterdrop’ notch. The smartphone is said to come with improved cameras as well. Under the hood, OnePlus 6T will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with up to 8GB of RAM.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 11:56 IST