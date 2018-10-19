OnePlus 6T India price leaked: It’s more expensive than OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6T will launch globally and in India on October 30. Prior to the official unveiling, a new report reveals the price of the upcoming smartphone.

OnePlus 6T will be priced at Rs 37,999, according to MySmartPrice. This would be the starting price of OnePlus 6T, considering more variants of the smartphone will launch. Though, the official pricing and full specifications will be announced at the launch day.

It is worth pointing out that OnePlus has gradually increased price of its flagship phones over the years. In comparison, OnePlus 6 starts at Rs 34,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The most expensive is the OnePlus 6 Avengers Edition which is priced at Rs 44,999 and offers 8GB RAM plus 256GB in-built storage.

With an increased price tag, OnePlus 6T will be offering an in-display fingerprint sensor and a bigger 3,700mAh battery. The smartphone will feature an optical fingerprint sensor embedded on the display called ‘Screen Unlock’. The smartphone will however lose the 3.5mm headphone jack.

It is expected to go through a design change as well. OnePlus 6T will come with a tinier ‘waterdrop’ notch on its display. Improvements on the camera department are also expected. Under the hood, OnePlus 6T will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor with up to 8GB of RAM.

OnePlus is hosting the launch event for its new smartphone at KDJW Stadium in New Delhi. The event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm for which tickets are now live on the OnePlus website.

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 12:34 IST