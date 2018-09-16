OnePlus 6T is coming soon: A big upgrade but with nasty surprises

OnePlus will soon launch a ‘T’ variant of its current flagship phone, OnePlus 6. Traditionally, the “T” variants have come with incremental changes like better RAM and bigger batteries. OnePlus 6T looks like an exception as the phone is speculated to come with major changes, ranging from design to camera. But there will be some big trade-offs with the new upgrade.

OnePlus 6T: Upgrades

After receiving major backlash from its fans, OnePlus 6 is going to overhaul the notch on the front. It’s no longer going to be the wide panel covering the majority of the top bar. Instead, it will be a lot tinier to just accommodate the front camera. Referred as waterdrop notch, a few phones like Oppo F9 and Vivo 97 already come with this design.

You can expect another major upgrade in the camera department. The phone is expected to sport three camera lenses. The additional camera sensor is expected to bring 3D depth sensor and amplify the overall photo quality. OnePlus 6 currently has two dual cameras which includes 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel sensors.

OnePlus 6T is also going to change how you unlock the phone. The phone will do away with a dedicated fingerprint module on the back and embed it within the screen. Called in-screen fingerprint display, the technology allows users to unlock the phone by just tapping on the screen. Phones like Vivo Nex already have this feature in India.

OnePlus 6T: Incremental upgrades

The phone is expected to sport a larger 6.4-inch AMOLED display. The screen will be slightly larger than OnePlus 6’s 6.28-inch panel. OnePlus 6T is also expected to come with 3,500mAh battery as compared to OnePlus 6’s 3,300. It will support OnePlus’ fast charging. Rest of the specifications like processor and RAM capacity are most likely to be the same.

OnePlus 6T: Nasty surprises

One of the biggest sacrifices that OnePlus 6T users will have to make is 3.5mm headphone jack. OnePlus was speculated to ditch the headphone jack on its OnePlus 6, but later the company said it will not do so.

For OnePlus 6T, the company has already confirmed the removal of 3.5mm headphone jack. Earlier this week, the company announced an upgraded USB Type-C wired earphones for Rs 1,490 in India that will ship with its upcoming smartphone.

“When we started OnePlus, we set out to make the best possible smartphone, but making a great phone doesn’t mean putting every component available into the device,” OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei told TechRadar.

“You’ve got to make decisions that optimize the user experience, and understand that at times things that provide user value can also add friction. We also had to think about the negative side [of removing the headphone jack] for our users. We found 59% of our community already owned wireless headphones earlier this year - and that was before we launched our Bullets Wireless headphones.”

“If we were to do that [remove the jack] two years ago, the percentage [of wireless headphones owners] would have been much lower and it would have caused a lot of friction for our users,” he added.

OnePlus 6T is also expected to come with a premium price tag. It is worth noting that OnePlus has gradually increased prices of its smartphones over the years. While the base model is priced around Rs 30,000, the top-end variants go over Rs 40,000 mark. For instance, OnePlus 6T Avengers Edition is priced at Rs 45,000 approximately.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 14:14 IST