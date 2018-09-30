OnePlus 6T: Latest teaser reveals bezel-less design, in-screen fingerprint scanner

OnePlus has just released another teaser for its upcoming OnePlus 6T smartphone. The latest teaser reveals the in-screen fingerprint technology which allows users to unlock the phone by just tapping on the display.

“A key innovation lies just beneath the surface. Prepare for the #OnePlus6T,” says the latest OnePlus teaser along with a small video clip featuring the upcoming phone. Looks like OnePlus 6T is going to be much slimmer phone with near bezel-less display.

OnePlus will be joining a small list of smartphone companies to offer in-screen fingerprint display. So far, handful of phones like Vivo Nex, Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo X21, Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS and Oppo R17 support the feature.

Along with a new in-screen fingerprint sensor, OnePlus 6T is also expected to come with a new screen-design. The company will be introducing a waterdrop notch, replacing the older boat-shaped notch. OnePlus 6T is expected to have a higher screen-to-body ratio than the predecessor.

Another big change OnePlus is making with OnePlus 6T is removing the 3.5mm headphone jack. The company had resisted the idea in its last two generations of flagship phones, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 5T. OnePlus 6T will rely on USB Type-C and Bluetooth for audio experience.

OnePlus 6T is also expected to come with minor improvements in the battery and camera departments. According to reports, OnePlus 6T will come with a 3,700mAh battery.

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 18:01 IST