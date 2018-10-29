OnePlus 6T launched with in-screen fingerprint sensor, waterdrop notch: Price, specifications

OnePlus 6T is here. The new smartphone brings a number of new features, ranging from a new screen design to the latest OxygenOS (based on Android Pie). But in terms of sheer specifications, it’s not really a big update over the predecessor, OnePlus 6.

OnePlus 6T has launched in the US with a starting price of $549 (Rs 40,289 approximately), slightly higher than the launch price of OnePlus 6. The top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at $629 (Rs 46,400 approximately). Note that the base model of OnePlus 6 featured 64GB storage. For OnePlus 6T, the base model has 128GB storage. OnePlus will disclose the India pricing tomorrow. It’s expected to be around Rs 37,000.

OnePlus 6T: Features

As said earlier, OnePlus 6T bets big on the features rather than providing incremental specs upgrade. The most noticeable change in OnePlus 6T is the new waterdrop notch. Smaller and perhaps much better, the notch covers lesser amount of the display and houses just the front camera. If you’re not a big fan of the notch, you can always disable it via Settings.

Another big change is the in-screen fingerprint display. Essentially, OnePlus 6T users can unlock the phone by just tapping the bottom of the screen – a feature very similar to Vivo Nex. The phone does come with the traditional pattern and numeric lock, along with facial recognition.

In order to bring a higher screen-to-body ratio and in-screen fingerprint display, OnePlus had to sacrifice the 3.5mm headphone jack. Now it’s bundling USB Type-C Bullets headphones with the phone. Interestingly enough, OnePlus had resisted the idea of removing 3.5mm headphone since OnePlus 5. Removal of 3.5mm headphone jack is definitely an inconvenience for those who haven’t still moved to a wireless ecosystem.

There’s a slight change in overall dimensions and weight as well. OnePlus 6T measures 157.5 x 74.8 x 8.2 mm and weighs about 185grams. The predecessor OnePlus 6 was slightly slimmer at 155.7x75.4x7.75 mm and lighter at 177 grams.

OnePlus 6T: Full specifications

OnePlus 6T now has a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED notched display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution, 19:5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

Running on the latest OxygenOS (based on Android Pie), OnePlus 6T is powered by Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM. The phone comes with 128GB/256GB storage.

OnePlus 6T has the same camera resolution as the predecessor - 16-megapixel sensor, f/2.0, EIS, 1080P video at 30fps on the front and 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel sensor, f/1.7, 4K resolution video at 30/60 fps on the back. OnePlus has also included a dedicated Night Shot mode in the camera for improved photography in lowlight.

In the battery department, OnePlus 6T houses a larger 3,700mAh battery along with fast charging support. The predecessor had smaller 3,300mAh battery. OnePlus 6T now has the biggest battery on a OnePlus smartphone ever.

