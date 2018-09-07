OnePlus 6T leak reveals major design and camera upgrades

Looks like OnePlus 6T is going to be a big upgrade over OnePlus 6 after all. OnePlus’ next flagship phone, expected to launch in October, is expected to come with a tinier notch (dubbed as waterdrop notch). A new leak now hints at big changes in design and camera as well. Leaked render of OnePlus 6T reveals three cameras on the back and no fingerprint sensor module, which may be embedded within the screen.

This render of OnePlus 6T was posted (via SlashLeaks) on Chinese social website, Weibo. OnePlus 6T has a tiny notch cutout on top giving maximum room for display. At the rear, there’s a triple-camera setup aligned vertically. Something missing on the OnePlus 6T is a fingerprint sensor. A previous leak did suggest the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Overall, OnePlus 6T would be borrowing a lot from Oppo R17 Pro with the waterdrop notch, three cameras and the in-display fingerprint sensor. Oppo R17 Pro features a 12-megapixel, 20-megapixel and a TOF 3D stereo camera setup. The similarities in design come from OnePlus’ history of following the design language of Oppo’s R-series phones. Also, both Oppo and OnePlus are under the same parent company, BBK Electronics in China.

With focus on the exterior of the phone, OnePlus 6T is expected to come with the same specifications as OnePlus 6. Some minor improvements in areas like the battery and camera are expected.

OnePlus 6 comes has a 6.28-inch Optic AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layered on top. The smartphone runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of in-built storage. Lower storage models with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is also available.

OnePlus 6 has a dual-camera setup featuring Sony IMX sensors. It currently runs Android Oreo-based OxygenOS, but will soon be upgraded to Android 9 Pie.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 16:39 IST