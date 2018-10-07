OnePlus 6T: Likely specifications, features, and everything else we know so far

OnePlus is going to soon launch its next flagship phone, OnePlus 6T, in India. The OnePlus 6 successor has already made numerous unofficial appearances on the web ahead of the launch, speculated to take place on October 17. The company itself has released a few important details about the new flagship phone.

Based on the leaked renderings and official confirmations, OnePlus 6T is going to be unlike any other “T” phone OnePlus has launched thus far. From radical design changes to removal of 3.5mm headphone jack, OnePlus 6T will bring a host of new features. Let’s take a look at what to expect from OnePlus 6T.

Design

In a bid to join the growing trend of edge-to-edge phones, OnePlus made an important change in its OnePlus 6 – notch on the front. The notch design, however, was very similar to Apple’s iPhone X which also inspired a range of Android phones launched this year.

OnePlus 6T is set to undergo another important change as the company is going to include a waterdrop notch, a tinier version of the notch that houses just the camera. Phones like Realme 2 Pro and Vivo V11 Pro already have this notch format.

Apart from notch, OnePlus 6T is set to have slimmer and lighter profile. According to recent official renders, the phone likes slightly thinner than the predecessor while retaining the same design details.

No 3.5mm headphone jack

The biggest trade-off OnePlus 6T users will have to make is use the phone without 3.5mm headphone jack. OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau last week confirmed that the decision was made in order to implement the new in-screen fingerprint technology, which allows users to unlock the phone by tapping on the display.

Describing the move as “one of the most difficult decisions”, Pete Lau said, “After you experience the Screen Unlock you’ll fall in love with it. [You’ll] realize that it’s the experience that you wanted.”

Interestingly enough, OnePlus had earlier resisted the idea of ditching 3.5mm headphone jack in its last two phones, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 5T.

“The more important question we ask is “how important is the headphone jack to our users?”. The answer we’ve had back is overwhelming. Every year I do a Twitter poll and the number of people taking part increases each time, this year there were over 19k votes, and 88% said they like physical headphone jacks,” had said co-founder Carl Pei ahead of the launch of OnePlus 6 in May.

In-screen fingerprint technology

OnePlus has already posted a few teasers on its official Twitter handle to explain the change. As mentioned earlier, in-screen fingerprint or fingerprint on display technology makes it easier to unlock the phone by just tapping on the screen. This also means OnePlus 6T will no longer have a dedicated fingerprint module, rear or front facing. Phones like Vivo Nex also offer a similar feature.

“It all starts with a new optical fingerprint module, which houses a small lens that can accurately register your fingerprint as it presses down on the cover glass. The screen is used as a light source to enhance the outline of your fingerprint, enabling the sensor to accurately read its exact dimensions and shape,” OnePlus explained on its website.

“We use a dedicated ‘Trust Zone’ found in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 to store your fingerprint information, which serves as an isolated virtual space for the sake of confidentiality. Whenever Screen Unlock is used, your fingerprint is compared to the information stored in the Trust Zone to ensure authenticity and actively defend against false patterns.”

Use your phone, your way. We've reinvented the fingerprint sensor to give you a smarter and more natural way to access the things that matter most. pic.twitter.com/aN7EAka8TK — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 5, 2018

Performance

Don’t get your hopes up much in the specifications department. OnePlus 6T will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, same chipset that powers a range of current premium phones, including OnePlus 6. The phone will be available in multiple RAM variants. The highest RAM model will be up to 8GB.

There will be minor improvement in the battery size, increasing from OnePlus 6’s 3,300mAh to 3,700mAh.

Camera

There will also be minor improvements in the camera capabilities. According to reports, OnePlus 6T will come with 20-megapixel front-facing camera. On the back, OnePlus 6T will feature a dual-camera setup consisting of 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel sensors.

In comparison, OnePlus 6 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. On the rear it houses the same 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel dual cameras.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 12:46 IST