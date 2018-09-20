OnePlus 6T makes first official appearance, reveals dual-camera setup

Blame the rumour mills, OnePlus 6T is set to be one of the worst kept secrets. The latest flagship phone from OnePlus has already made unofficial appearances online. Now, OnePlus has officially begun teasing the OnePlus 6T which is expected to launch in the second week of October.

OnePlus and Amazon India on Wednesday launched a dedicated web page for OnePlus 6T where users can register themselves to be updated with the latest on the smartphone. OnePlus and Amazon have been partners for quite some time and the latest web page hints that India will be among the first wave of markets to get the new phone.

Apart from a dedicated page, OnePlus has started running TV commercial which features brand ambassador Amitabh Bachhan confirming the OnePlus 6T name, and also teasing a “new cool way of unlocking the phone.” OnePlus 6T is speculated to come with in-screen fingerprint sensor which means you can unlock the phone by just tapping on the display. This feature exists on select handsets like Vivo Nex and Vivo V11 Pro.

The TV commercial also gives a glimpse of the OnePlus 6T. The TVC doesn’t reveal a lot but gives a good look at the back panel of the phone, featuring a dual-camera setup. Note that rumours had suggested the phone will have a triple camera system including a depth sensor as the additional module. New renders and back covers of OnePlus 6T doing the rounds on the web also hint at the absence of third camera sensor on the phone.

OnePlus 6T: New design and better specifications

OnePlus 6T is expected to come with a new screen design. According to reports, the phone will have a waterdrop notch, which is a lot tinier than the usual notches, and just curves around the front camera. A few Oppo phones have this design.

Another big change that is coming with OnePlus 6T is the removal of 3.5mm headphone jack. Last week OnePlus introduced an upgraded USB Type-C wired earphones for Rs 1,490 that will be bundled with its upcoming smartphone.

“When we started OnePlus, we set out to make the best possible smartphone, but making a great phone doesn’t mean putting every component available into the device,” OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei told TechRadar.

“You’ve got to make decisions that optimize the user experience, and understand that at times things that provide user value can also add friction. We also had to think about the negative side [of removing the headphone jack] for our users. We found 59% of our community already owned wireless headphones earlier this year - and that was before we launched our Bullets Wireless headphones.”

“If we were to do that [remove the jack] two years ago, the percentage [of wireless headphones owners] would have been much lower and it would have caused a lot of friction for our users,” he added.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 12:44 IST