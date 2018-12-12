OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition: Flagship phone gets more powerful with 10GB RAM

Chinese handset maker OnePlus on Tuesday unveiled the much-talked about Mclaren Edition of the OnePlus 6T with a whopping 10GB RAM.

The European price of the device is GBP 649 (Rs 58,499 approximately), thus, making it the most expensive OnePlus phone to date.

The McLaren OnePlus 6T smartphone would be available in North America and Western Europe starting December 13, to be followed shortly thereafter by availability in China, India and the Nordics.

“The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition has been engineered with exact precision and new technology we’ve never used before. It’s our fastest, most cutting-edge device ever,” OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, said in a statement.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition includes the “Warp Charge 30”, which is the company’s new charging standard.

Warp Charge 30 takes fast charging to new heights and never leaves people wanting, offering a day’s power in just 20 minutes, the company claimed.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will launch in India later today (OnePlus)

“Thanks to new ‘Integrated Circuits’ in both the charger and the phone, as well as finely tuned power management software, 30 watts of power flow to the handset without slowing down even when the device is being used, or generating excessive heat,” the company added.

“The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is a special collaboration between McLaren and OnePlus,” said Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 11:55 IST