OnePlus 6T McLaren edition goes on sale tonight: Top offers, price, specifications

OnePlus 6T McLaren edition will be available for all starting tonight. The smartphone was first available for buyers in Delhi at the new OnePlus experience store in Connaught Place. OnePlus 6T McLaren edition is the most expensive OnePlus smartphone yet with a price tag of Rs 50,999.

The sale for OnePlus 6T McLaren will begin at 12:00 am midnight exclusively via Amazon India and OnePlus’ online store. It will also be available across OnePlus exclusive offline stores. In celebration of OnePlus’ 5-year anniversary, the company has some offers for its buyers.

OnePlus 6T McLaren offers

Axis Bank credit card holders can avail cashback of Rs 2,000 on all EMI transactions. As for both credit and debit card holders of Axis Bank, they will get Rs 1,500 cashback on all online and offline transactions. OnePlus is also offering up to six months no-cost EMI options across all channels. Buyers can also exchange their old OnePlus devices and get up to Rs 3,000 off. On exchanging any smartphone, OnePlus will offer up to Rs 2,000 off.

The smartphone features the Formula 1 racing team’s papaya orange accents at the rear panel. The special edition of the OnePlus 6T also packs a mammoth 10GB of RAM and the company’s new Warp Charge 30. OnePlus claims that the new Warp Charge 30 will offer a 50% of juice in just 20 minutes of charge.

Rest of the specifications remains the same on the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition.

OnePlus 6T McLaren specifications

OnePlus 6T McLaren features a notched 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top. Under the hood, it runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics. For photography, OnePlus 6T sports dual 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel cameras.

Up front there’s a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,700mAh battery. Its connectivity options include dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB Type-C port for charging.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 19:27 IST