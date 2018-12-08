OnePlus 6T McLaren edition India launch: New fast charging technology teased

OnePlus 6T McLaren edition is slated to launch in India on December 12. OnePlus has now shared a new teaser of the upcoming smartphone hinting on a new charging feature.

The new teaser on Twitter shows an 8-second video of the OnePlus 6T plugged into the charger. The tweet is accompanied by the text, “Charging is about to hit warp speed”. The launch event for OnePlus 6T McLaren edition is also aptly titled “Salute to Speed”.

OnePlus could introduce a new charging technology for this edition of the OnePlus 6T. At the same time, the company would possibly upgrade the present “Dash Charge” technology for the OnePlus 6T. The company will announce the feature for the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition on December 11 during its launch in the UK. The smartphone will be unveiled in India the next day on December 12.

In addition to this new update, OnePlus is also expected to bump the RAM on the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition. Some reports suggest that the new OnePlus 6T will come with 10GB of RAM. OnePlus 6T is currently available with 6GB and 8GB of RAM options.

OnePlus 6T McLaren edition India sale

OnePlus 6T McLaren edition will be available exclusively via Amazon India. The pre-registration page for OnePlus 6T McLaren edition is now live on Amazon India. Interested buyers can tap on the ‘Notify Me’ button to subscribe to updates on the new OnePlus smartphone.

OnePlus 6T specifications

OnePlus 6T features a notched 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics. In the photography department, OnePlus 6T sports dual 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel cameras.

Up front there’s a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,700mAh battery. Connectivity options on the OnePlus 6T include dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB Type-C port for charging.

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 13:50 IST