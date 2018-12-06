OnePlus 6T McLaren edition pre-registrations open on Amazon India

OnePlus has partnered with McLaren to launch a special edition of the OnePlus 6T. The pre-registration page for OnePlus 6T McLaren edition has now gone live on Amazon India.

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition in India on December 12. The smartphone will be launched first on December 11 in the UK. On Amazon India, the teaser page for OnePlus 6T McLaren edition is live with the ‘Notify Me’ button. Interested buyers can tap on the ‘Notify Me’ button to subscribe to updates on the new OnePlus smartphone.

The event will take place in Mumbai for which tickets are now available at Rs 799 via OnePlus’ official website. Here, attendees will be given the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Red and OnePlus x McLaren t-shirt for free.

Speed takes on a new form in the #OnePlus6T McLaren Edition! Join OnePlus and @McLarenF1 on December 11, as we reveal a device that defies the limits of design and power. #SalutetoSpeed pic.twitter.com/uAnrj6F4js — OnePlus (@oneplus) December 5, 2018

The anniversary edition OnePlus 6T is expected to feature the same set of specifications and features as the flagship phone. However there are reports suggesting some changes. According to one by MySmartPrice, the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition will pack 10GB of RAM and 256GB of in-built storage. OnePlus 6T comes with up to 8GB of RAM and storage options of 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

OnePlus 6T was first launched in two colour options of ‘Midnight Black’ and ‘Mirror Black’. The company later launched OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple edition with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs 41,999.

OnePlus 6T specifications

OnePlus 6T has a notched 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top. Under the hood of the smartphone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics.

For photography, OnePlus 6T sports dual 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel cameras. Up front there’s a 16-megapixel selfie camera. OnePlus 6T comes with camera features like ‘Nightscape’, studio lighting in portrait mode and Google Lens integration.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,700mAh battery. Connectivity options on the OnePlus 6T include dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB Type-C port for charging.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 12:11 IST